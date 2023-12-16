Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Thinking about a wager on Wennberg in the Kraken-Kings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Wennberg has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 18:24 on the ice per game.

In four of 31 games this season, Wennberg has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Wennberg has a point in 12 games this year through 31 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In eight of 31 games this year, Wennberg has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have allowed 63 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +31.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 31 Games 4 12 Points 4 4 Goals 2 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.