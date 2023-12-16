Anfernee Simons plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face off versus the Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Simons, in his most recent game, had nine points and six assists in a 122-114 loss to the Jazz.

In this article, we dig into Simons' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anfernee Simons Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-106)

Over 23.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-118)

Over 2.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+124)

Over 5.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were ranked 16th in the league defensively last season, allowing 114.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Mavericks were 22nd in the league last year, giving up 44.7 per contest.

The Mavericks allowed 24.9 assists per contest last year (eighth in the NBA).

Defensively, the Mavericks allowed 11.1 made three-pointers per game last season, best in the league.

Anfernee Simons vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 36 30 5 8 4 0 1

