In the upcoming tilt against the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Brandon Tanev to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Tanev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

Tanev's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have allowed 63 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:52 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:26 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:02 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 2-0 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:37 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

