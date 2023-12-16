Will Brian Dumoulin Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 16?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Brian Dumoulin going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumoulin stats and insights
- In two of 30 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
- Dumoulin has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 63 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Dumoulin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|20:15
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:17
|Home
|W 7-1
Kraken vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
