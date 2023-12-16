In Clatsop County, Oregon, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clatsop County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Seaside High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 16

12:00 AM PT on December 16 Location: Seaside, OR

Seaside, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Christian School at Knappa High School