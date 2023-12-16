Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clatsop County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Clatsop County, Oregon, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clatsop County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Seaside High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 16
- Location: Seaside, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Christian School at Knappa High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Astoria, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.