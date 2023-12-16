Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be facing the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Ayton put up 14 points and nine rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 122-114 loss versus the Jazz.

If you'd like to make predictions on Ayton's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.0 14.4 Rebounds 11.5 10.7 9.3 Assists -- 1.5 1.7 PRA -- 25.2 25.4 PR -- 23.7 23.7



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 9.5% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.4 per contest.

Ayton's Trail Blazers average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks are the 21st-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117 points per contest.

On the glass, the Mavericks are 27th in the NBA, allowing 46 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks are 25th in the NBA, giving up 27.5 per game.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 34 9 16 0 0 1 1 1/26/2023 31 19 20 2 0 2 0 12/5/2022 27 20 8 1 0 3 0 10/19/2022 30 18 10 2 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.