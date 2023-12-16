Will Devin Shore Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 16?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Devin Shore going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Shore stats and insights
- Shore has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- Shore has no points on the power play.
- Shore's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 63 total goals (2.4 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17.0 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Shore recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:35
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|9:00
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|5:03
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|8:11
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:46
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|4:50
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|6:31
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:27
|Home
|W 4-2
Kraken vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
