Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Douglas County, Oregon today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant Hill High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Creswell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.