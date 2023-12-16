If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Grant County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grant County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Adrian High School at Grant Union High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on December 16

12:30 PM PT on December 16 Location: Prairie City, OR

Prairie City, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Imbler High School at Prairie City High School