Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:41 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Grant County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Grant County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Adrian High School at Grant Union High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Prairie City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Imbler High School at Prairie City High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Prairie City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
