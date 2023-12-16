Will Jamie Oleksiak Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 16?
When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Oleksiak stats and insights
- Oleksiak has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
- Oleksiak has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 63 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Oleksiak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|19:41
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 5-1
Kraken vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
