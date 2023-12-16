The Seattle Kraken, with Jared McCann, take the ice Saturday versus the Los Angeles Kings at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on McCann's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jared McCann vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, McCann has averaged 17:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -11.

McCann has scored a goal in 13 of 31 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

McCann has a point in 14 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

McCann has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 31 games played.

McCann's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McCann has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McCann Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 63 total goals (2.4 per game).

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +31.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 31 Games 4 19 Points 3 14 Goals 3 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.