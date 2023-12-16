Jerami Grant plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Grant, in his previous game (December 2 loss against the Jazz), produced nine points.

Now let's dig into Grant's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 22.1 21.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 2.9 Assists 2.5 2.2 2.5 PRA -- 28.1 26.9 PR -- 25.9 24.4 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.8



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Mavericks

Grant has taken 16.7 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 15.3% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.6 threes per game, or 17.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Grant's Trail Blazers average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks allow 117.0 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Mavericks are ranked 27th in the league, allowing 46.0 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks concede 27.5 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

The Mavericks are the 17th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jerami Grant vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 25 20 4 1 4 0 1 1/14/2023 34 16 5 4 2 1 2 12/16/2022 21 7 0 1 1 0 0 11/12/2022 39 37 6 2 5 2 0

