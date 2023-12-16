Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Josephine County, Oregon today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Josephine County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Illinois Valley High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 16

6:00 PM PT on December 16 Location: Monroe, OR

Monroe, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogue River High School at New Hope Christian High School