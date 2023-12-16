Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Josephine County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Josephine County, Oregon today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Josephine County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Illinois Valley High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Monroe, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogue River High School at New Hope Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
