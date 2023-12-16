The Los Angeles Kings (16-6-4, on a three-game losing streak) hit the road against the Seattle Kraken (10-14-7) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Saturday, December 16 begins at 10:00 PM ET on KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

The Kraken have put up a 2-6-2 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 24 total goals (four power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 12.5%) while conceding 26 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.

Kraken vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final tally of Kings 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-145)

Kings (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Kings Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 3-7-10 record in overtime games this season and a 10-14-7 overall record.

Seattle has earned 12 points (4-3-4) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Kraken have earned 25 points in their 17 games with three or more goals scored.

Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 11 games this season and has registered 12 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 6-6-4 (16 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 3-8-2 to record eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 3rd 3.62 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 2nd 2.42 Goals Allowed 3.19 17th 4th 33.2 Shots 30.2 20th 3rd 27 Shots Allowed 28.4 6th 15th 20.88% Power Play % 20.83% 16th 2nd 87.95% Penalty Kill % 77.91% 22nd

Kraken vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

