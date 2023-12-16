The Los Angeles Kings will travel to face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, December 16, with the Kings having dropped three consecutive games.

Watch KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ to take in the action as the Kings and Kraken take the ice.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Kings Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 99 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 25th in the NHL.

With 84 goals (2.7 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 31 4 20 24 15 20 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 31 9 15 24 15 19 33.3% Eeli Tolvanen 31 8 12 20 11 12 44.4% Jared McCann 31 14 5 19 11 9 54.1% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4%

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings are the stingiest unit in league play, allowing 63 total goals (only 2.4 per game).

The Kings rank 11th in the league with 94 goals scored (3.6 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Kings have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kings have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players