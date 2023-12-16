Kevin Fiala and Oliver Bjorkstrand are two of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Kings and the Seattle Kraken square off at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Kraken vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kraken vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Bjorkstrand's 24 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has recorded nine goals and 15 assists in 31 games.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 1 2 3 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 3

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Vince Dunn is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 24 total points (0.8 per game), with four goals and 20 assists in 31 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 4

Eeli Tolvanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Eeli Tolvanen has 20 points so far, including eight goals and 12 assists.

Tolvanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 1 0 1 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 1 0 1 5 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Fiala, who has scored 26 points in 26 games (six goals and 20 assists).

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 13 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Dec. 9 0 2 2 2 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 2 2 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 1

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Anze Kopitar is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 13 1 0 1 1 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 1 1 0 at Islanders Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 3 3 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 2

