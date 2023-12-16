Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Lake County, Oregon? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Lake County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeview High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Burns, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Burns, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
