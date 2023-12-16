Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Lane County, Oregon today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mohawk High School at Powers High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Powers, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
