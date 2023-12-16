Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:35 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lincoln County, Oregon has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waldport High Middle School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM PT on December 16
- Location: Toledo, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clatskanie High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM PT on December 16
- Location: Toledo, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.