Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:39 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Linn County, Oregon? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Linn County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weston-McEwen High School at Central Linn High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Halsey, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Albany High School at Hood River Valley High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Hood River, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yamhill-Carlton High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
