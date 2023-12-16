Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Malheur County, Oregon? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Malheur County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Payette High School at Vale High School

Game Time: 11:55 AM MT on December 16

Location: Vale, OR

Vale, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrian High School at Grant Union High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on December 16

Location: Prairie City, OR

Prairie City, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Four Rivers Community School at Long Creek High School