The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (15-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Moda Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Trail Blazers 112

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 4.5)

Mavericks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-4.6)

Mavericks (-4.6) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.5

The Mavericks (13-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54.2% of the time, 6.4% more often than the Trail Blazers (11-12-0) this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Portland is 8-8 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Dallas racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Dallas' games have gone over the total 70.8% of the time this season (17 out of 24), which is more often than Portland's games have (11 out of 23).

The Mavericks have a .765 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-4) this season, higher than the .273 winning percentage for the Trail Blazers as a moneyline underdog (6-16).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

The Trail Blazers are the second-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (106.8 per game) and 16th in points allowed (113.7).

On the glass, Portland is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.1 per game). It is 23rd in rebounds allowed (45.2 per game).

At 22.3 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are worst in the NBA.

Portland is the fifth-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (14.9) but second-best in turnovers forced (15.6).

At 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown, the Trail Blazers are 17th and 24th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

