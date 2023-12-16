Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Multnomah County, Oregon, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oregon City High School at Parkrose High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 16
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mannahouse Christian Academy at Nixyaawii Community School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.