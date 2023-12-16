The New Mexico Bowl will feature the New Mexico State Aggies entering a showdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, New Mexico State ranks 57th in the FBS with 28.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 36th in points allowed (385.6 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Fresno State ranks 50th in the FBS (29.9 points per game), and it is 56th on the other side of the ball (24.6 points allowed per contest).

We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Key Statistics

New Mexico State Fresno State 426.5 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.4 (72nd) 385.6 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.1 (71st) 201.6 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 106.2 (118th) 224.9 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.3 (29th) 14 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (16th) 11 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (17th)

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia leads New Mexico State with 2,915 yards (208.2 ypg) on 210-of-341 passing with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 862 rushing yards on 158 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Star Thomas has racked up 643 yards on 111 carries, scoring four times.

Jonathan Brady's team-high 613 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 57 targets) with four touchdowns.

Trent Hudson has caught 34 passes for 545 yards (38.9 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.

Eli Stowers has been the target of 45 passes and hauled in 32 catches for 346 yards, an average of 24.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene leads Fresno State with 2,586 yards on 251-of-380 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Malik Sherrod, has carried the ball 152 times for 877 yards (73.1 per game) with nine touchdowns. He's also caught 35 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown.

Elijah Gilliam has run for 375 yards across 93 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Erik Brooks' 694 receiving yards (57.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 54 catches on 86 targets with five touchdowns.

Jalen Moss has 51 receptions (on 82 targets) for a total of 630 yards (52.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Mac Dalena has racked up 497 reciving yards (41.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed New Mexico State or Fresno State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.