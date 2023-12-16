How to Watch Northwestern vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) play the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Arizona vs Purdue (TBA ET | January 1)
- Baylor vs Michigan State (TBA ET | January 1)
- North Carolina vs Kentucky (TBA ET | January 1)
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- In games Northwestern shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 347th.
- The Wildcats record just three fewer points per game (75.6) than the Blue Demons allow (78.6).
- Northwestern is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
DePaul Stats Insights
- This season, DePaul has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 275th.
- The Blue Demons put up just 4.1 more points per game (71) than the Wildcats allow (66.9).
- When DePaul allows fewer than 75.6 points, it is 2-2.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northwestern posted 68.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.3 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.5).
- At home, the Wildcats allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than in away games (68.4).
- When it comes to total threes made, Northwestern performed better at home last year, averaging 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.4% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.1% mark away from home.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 66.4.
- At home, the Blue Demons conceded 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.4.
- Beyond the arc, DePaul made fewer trifectas on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|W 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 91-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Chicago State
|L 75-73
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/20/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|L 99-80
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.