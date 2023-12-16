2024 NCAA Bracketology: Oregon March Madness Odds | December 18
If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Oregon and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Preseason national championship odds: +8000
How Oregon ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|58
Oregon's best wins
When Oregon defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 30 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 82-71 on November 6, it was its signature win of the season. Against Georgia, Brennan Rigsby led the team by putting up 19 points to go along with four rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 86-83 at home over Michigan (No. 60/RPI) on December 2
- 67-54 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 135/RPI) on November 20
- 75-61 at home over Montana (No. 143/RPI) on November 10
- 76-55 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 199/RPI) on December 12
- 71-49 at home over UTEP (No. 226/RPI) on December 9
Oregon's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Oregon is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
- The Ducks have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Oregon has been handed the 72nd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- Looking at the Ducks' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games versus teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.
- OU has 18 games remaining this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Oregon's next game
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
