For bracketology analysis around Oregon State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Oregon State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 111

Oregon State's best wins

On November 14 versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40) in the RPI rankings, Oregon State captured its signature win of the season, an 81-71 overtime victory at home. Jordan Pope, in that signature victory, compiled a team-best 25 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Tyler Bilodeau also played a role with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

74-71 at home over Utah Valley (No. 131/RPI) on December 9

70-63 at home over Cal Poly (No. 287/RPI) on December 4

71-59 at home over UC Davis (No. 298/RPI) on November 30

66-65 at home over UTSA (No. 325/RPI) on December 17

81-80 at home over Troy (No. 342/RPI) on November 10

Oregon State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, the Beavers have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Oregon State has been given the 115th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Beavers have 21 games left on the schedule, with 19 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

OSU has 21 games left this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oregon State's next game

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. Idaho State Bengals

Oregon State Beavers vs. Idaho State Bengals Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

