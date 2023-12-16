Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken take on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

Bellemare has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Bellemare has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 63 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 13:08 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 8:38 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 4-3 OT 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:52 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:22 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 7-1

Kraken vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

