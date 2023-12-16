Saturday's contest between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1) and the Portland Pilots (6-5) at Footprint Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-67, heavily favoring Grand Canyon to come out on top. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Portland vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Footprint Center

Portland vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 82, Portland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. Grand Canyon

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-14.3)

Grand Canyon (-14.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 78.3 points per game (116th in college basketball) and allowing 77.5 (311th in college basketball).

Portland wins the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It collects 36.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 179th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.2 per outing.

Portland knocks down 1.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 8.2 (120th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.9.

The Pilots score 96.9 points per 100 possessions (141st in college basketball), while allowing 95.9 points per 100 possessions (305th in college basketball).

Portland has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (316th in college basketball play), 2.9 more than the 10.9 it forces on average (278th in college basketball).

