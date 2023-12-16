How to Watch Portland vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Portland Pilots (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Portland vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Portland Stats Insights
- The Pilots are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Antelopes allow to opponents.
- Portland has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Antelopes are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Pilots sit at 178th.
- The 78.3 points per game the Pilots record are 10.0 more points than the Antelopes allow (68.3).
- When Portland totals more than 68.3 points, it is 6-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Portland Home & Away Comparison
- Portland puts up 79.1 points per game in home games, compared to 76.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Pilots have been better in home games this season, allowing 74.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 in away games.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Portland has performed better when playing at home this year, sinking 8.6 per game, compared to 7.5 away from home. Meanwhile, it has posted a 33.5% three-point percentage at home and a 34.5% clip away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Air Force
|L 80-58
|Chiles Center
|12/7/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|L 78-67
|Scheels Center
|12/9/2023
|@ North Dakota
|W 83-72
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/16/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/6/2024
|Pacific
|-
|Chiles Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.