The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Portland Pilots (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Portland vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports

KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Portland Stats Insights

The Pilots are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Antelopes allow to opponents.

Portland has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Antelopes are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Pilots sit at 178th.

The 78.3 points per game the Pilots record are 10.0 more points than the Antelopes allow (68.3).

When Portland totals more than 68.3 points, it is 6-2.

Portland Home & Away Comparison

Portland puts up 79.1 points per game in home games, compared to 76.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Pilots have been better in home games this season, allowing 74.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 in away games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Portland has performed better when playing at home this year, sinking 8.6 per game, compared to 7.5 away from home. Meanwhile, it has posted a 33.5% three-point percentage at home and a 34.5% clip away from home.

Portland Upcoming Schedule