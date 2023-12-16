If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Portland and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Portland's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Portland ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 170

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland's best wins

On November 6, Portland captured its best win of the season, a 78-73 victory over the Long Beach State Beach, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 134) in the RPI rankings. Vukasin Masic led the charge versus Long Beach State, compiling 25 points. Second on the team was Tyler Harris with 17 points.

Next best wins

81-70 at home over Wyoming (No. 185/RPI) on December 1

83-72 on the road over North Dakota (No. 214/RPI) on December 9

76-65 at home over UC Riverside (No. 264/RPI) on November 12

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Based on the RPI, Portland has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Portland has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Portland gets the 210th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Pilots have 13 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have four upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Portland has 17 games remaining this season, including two contests against Top 25 teams.

Portland's next game

Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Portland Pilots

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Portland Pilots Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 11:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 11:30 PM ET Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPN2

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Portland games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.