Saturday's contest features the Portland State Vikings (5-3) and the San Francisco Dons (2-7) clashing at Pamplin Sports Center (on December 16) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-61 win for Portland State.

The Vikings took care of business in their last game 69-60 against Northwest Christian on Tuesday.

Portland State vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Portland State vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland State 65, San Francisco 61

Portland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings beat the No. 193-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UC Davis Aggies, 71-62, on November 9, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Vikings have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two), but also have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 defeats (two).

Portland State 2023-24 Best Wins

71-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 193) on November 9

72-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 238) on November 29

75-68 at home over Seattle U (No. 314) on November 25

Portland State Leaders

Esmeralda Morales: 20.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)

20.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75) Mia 'Uhila: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Rhema Ogele: 12.5 PTS, 60.0 FG%

12.5 PTS, 60.0 FG% Joy Haltom: 3.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 29.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

3.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 29.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Century McCartney: 3.6 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Portland State Performance Insights

The Vikings have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (scoring 62.0 points per game to rank 250th in college basketball while allowing 63.3 per outing to rank 169th in college basketball) and have a -10 scoring differential overall.

