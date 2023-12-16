Will Portland State be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Portland State's full tournament resume.

How Portland State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 33

Portland State's best wins

When Portland State beat the UCSB Gauchos, who are ranked No. 114 in the RPI, on November 9 by a score of 82-76, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. With 14 points, Jorell Saterfield was the leading scorer against UCSB. Second on the team was Isaiah Johnson, with 12 points.

Next best wins

75-74 at home over Portland (No. 174/RPI) on November 28

66-63 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 199/RPI) on November 17

62-55 on the road over Air Force (No. 268/RPI) on November 6

73-57 over Cal Poly (No. 287/RPI) on November 18

Portland State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

The Vikings have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Portland State is playing the 250th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Vikings have 20 games remaining this season, including 20 versus teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.

Of PSU's 20 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Portland State's next game

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Portland State Vikings

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Portland State Vikings Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California TV Channel: MW Network

MW Network Favorite: Fresno State Bulldogs -3.5

Fresno State Bulldogs -3.5 Total: 141.5 points

