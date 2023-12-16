The Portland State Vikings (4-2) meet the San Francisco Dons (2-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Portland State vs. San Francisco Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Portland State Players to Watch

Esmeralda Morales: 21.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Mia 'Uhila: 8.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Rhema Ogele: 14.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Century McCartney: 3.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

3.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Joy Haltom: 3.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

