How to Watch the Portland State vs. San Francisco Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Dons (2-7) will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when squaring off against the Portland State Vikings (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Pamplin Sports Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET.
Portland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Portland State vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison
- The Dons' 64.2 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 63.3 the Vikings give up to opponents.
- San Francisco has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.
- Portland State's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.2 points.
- The Vikings average 7.9 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Dons allow (69.9).
- Portland State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.
- San Francisco is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 62.0 points.
- The Vikings are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Dons concede to opponents (39.8%).
- The Dons' 37.0 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Vikings have conceded.
Portland State Leaders
- Esmeralda Morales: 20.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)
- Mia 'Uhila: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Rhema Ogele: 12.5 PTS, 60.0 FG%
- Joy Haltom: 3.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 29.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Century McCartney: 3.6 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
Portland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Fresno State
|W 72-61
|Save Mart Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 65-54
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/12/2023
|Northwest Christian
|W 69-60
|Pamplin Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Pamplin Sports Center
|12/20/2023
|Portland
|-
|Pamplin Sports Center
|12/28/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Pamplin Sports Center
