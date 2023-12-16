The San Francisco Dons (2-7) will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when squaring off against the Portland State Vikings (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Pamplin Sports Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Portland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Portland State vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison

  • The Dons' 64.2 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 63.3 the Vikings give up to opponents.
  • San Francisco has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.
  • Portland State's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.2 points.
  • The Vikings average 7.9 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Dons allow (69.9).
  • Portland State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.
  • San Francisco is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 62.0 points.
  • The Vikings are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Dons concede to opponents (39.8%).
  • The Dons' 37.0 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Vikings have conceded.

Portland State Leaders

  • Esmeralda Morales: 20.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)
  • Mia 'Uhila: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
  • Rhema Ogele: 12.5 PTS, 60.0 FG%
  • Joy Haltom: 3.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 29.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Century McCartney: 3.6 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Portland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Fresno State W 72-61 Save Mart Center
12/9/2023 @ Oregon L 65-54 Matthew Knight Arena
12/12/2023 Northwest Christian W 69-60 Pamplin Sports Center
12/16/2023 San Francisco - Pamplin Sports Center
12/20/2023 Portland - Pamplin Sports Center
12/28/2023 Eastern Washington - Pamplin Sports Center

