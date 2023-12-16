The San Francisco Dons (2-7) will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when squaring off against the Portland State Vikings (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Pamplin Sports Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

Portland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland State vs. San Francisco Scoring Comparison

The Dons' 64.2 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 63.3 the Vikings give up to opponents.

San Francisco has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.

Portland State's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 64.2 points.

The Vikings average 7.9 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Dons allow (69.9).

Portland State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.

San Francisco is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 62.0 points.

The Vikings are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Dons concede to opponents (39.8%).

The Dons' 37.0 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Vikings have conceded.

Portland State Leaders

Esmeralda Morales: 20.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)

20.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75) Mia 'Uhila: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Rhema Ogele: 12.5 PTS, 60.0 FG%

12.5 PTS, 60.0 FG% Joy Haltom: 3.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 29.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

3.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 29.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Century McCartney: 3.6 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

