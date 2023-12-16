The Portland Pilots (5-3) play the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Portland vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Portland Players to Watch

Tyler Harris: 14.9 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

Tyler Robertson: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Vukasin Masic: 11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alimamy Koroma: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Vasilije Vucinic: 7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Portland vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland Rank Portland AVG Grand Canyon AVG Grand Canyon Rank 39th 77.8 Points Scored 75.2 93rd 352nd 78.6 Points Allowed 67.3 94th 266th 30.2 Rebounds 33.4 79th 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 14th 9.6 3pt Made 9.0 35th 56th 14.8 Assists 12.5 221st 249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.2 113th

