Portland vs. Grand Canyon December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:08 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Portland Pilots (5-3) play the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Portland vs. Grand Canyon Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Harris: 14.9 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Tyler Robertson: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Vukasin Masic: 11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alimamy Koroma: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Vasilije Vucinic: 7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
Portland vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Portland Rank
|Portland AVG
|Grand Canyon AVG
|Grand Canyon Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|75.2
|93rd
|352nd
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|94th
|266th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|9.0
|35th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
