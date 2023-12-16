In this season's Independence Bowl, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the California Golden Bears. Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 57.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana Venue: Independence Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Cal Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-2.5) 57.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-2.5) 58.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Cal Betting Trends

Texas Tech has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Cal has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Bears have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Texas Tech & Cal 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 Cal To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

