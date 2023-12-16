The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Moda Center, will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (15-9). This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-4.5) 234.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-5) 235 -205 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +58 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 119.4 points per game to rank sixth in the league and are giving up 117 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers have a -158 scoring differential, falling short by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 106.8 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 113.7 per contest to rank 15th in the NBA.

The two teams average 226.2 points per game combined, 8.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 230.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than this contest's total.

Dallas has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Portland has put together an 11-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Trail Blazers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anfernee Simons 23.5 -118 24.6

Trail Blazers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.