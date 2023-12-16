Oddsmakers have listed player props for Luka Doncic and others when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -104) 10.5 (Over: -115)

The 13.0 points Deandre Ayton scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Saturday (12.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 10.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (10.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -125) 10.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 34.5-point total set for Doncic on Saturday is 2.2 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (8.1) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (8.5).

Doncic has averaged 9.1 assists per game, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (10.5).

Doncic has averaged 3.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Dereck Lively Props

Saturday's points prop for Dereck Lively is 10.5. That is 1.2 more than his season average.

He pulls down 8.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

