Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:39 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Umatilla County, Oregon is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weston-McEwen High School at Central Linn High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Halsey, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Rock High School at Wallowa High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanfield High School at Faith Bible High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Stanfield High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Stanfield, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mannahouse Christian Academy at Nixyaawii Community School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.