The Winthrop Eagles (8-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • Xavier has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 194th.
  • The Musketeers score 76.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up.
  • Xavier has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 47.4% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 40% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Winthrop has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 256th.
  • The Eagles' 80.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 71 the Musketeers give up.
  • Winthrop has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier posted 83.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 80.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 77.1.
  • Xavier made 7.2 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.1, 40.5%).

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

  • Winthrop is putting up more points at home (87 per game) than away (75).
  • In 2023-24 the Eagles are giving up 15.5 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (77.8).
  • Winthrop drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (7.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (33%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 90-87 HTC Center
12/5/2023 Queens W 88-82 Winthrop Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock W 85-68 Jack Stephens Center
12/16/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/19/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

