Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yamhill County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Yamhill County, Oregon, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Yamhill County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Banks High School at Amity High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yamhill-Carlton High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willamina High School at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Dayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
