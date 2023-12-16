High school basketball is happening today in Yamhill County, Oregon, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yamhill County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Banks High School at Amity High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 16

1:30 PM PT on December 16 Location: Dayton, OR

Dayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Yamhill-Carlton High School at Harrisburg High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 16

4:30 PM PT on December 16 Location: Dayton, OR

Dayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Willamina High School at Dayton High School