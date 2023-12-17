Anfernee Simons' Portland Trail Blazers hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Simons tallied 33 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 131-120 loss versus the Mavericks.

We're going to look at Simons' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Anfernee Simons Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 25.5 26.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 Assists 5.5 5.3 PRA -- 34.3 PR -- 29 3PM 3.5 3.5



Anfernee Simons Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Simons has made 8.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 5.5% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 9.0 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Simons' Trail Blazers average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 115.7 points per contest, which is 20th-best in the league.

The Warriors give up 43.6 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the NBA.

The Warriors concede 25.1 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Warriors are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Anfernee Simons vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 37 28 1 4 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.