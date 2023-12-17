Find out how each Big Sky team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Montana

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 22-6
  • Overall Rank: 149th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
  • Last Game: W 86-75 vs San Jose State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UC Davis
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Portland State

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
  • Overall Rank: 155th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th
  • Last Game: L 69-65 vs San Diego

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Fresno State
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: MW Network

3. Weber State

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 19-9
  • Overall Rank: 174th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd
  • Last Game: W 84-71 vs Wyoming

Next Game

  • Opponent: Park (AZ)
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Northern Arizona

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-14
  • Overall Rank: 201st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th
  • Last Game: W 76-74 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ San Francisco
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Montana State

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-16
  • Overall Rank: 210th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
  • Last Game: W 106-81 vs SAGU American Indian

Next Game

  • Opponent: Southern Utah
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Eastern Washington

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 240th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 103-34 vs Portland Bible

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cal Poly
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Idaho

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 245th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd
  • Last Game: L 82-64 vs Stanford

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UC Riverside
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northern Colorado

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-21
  • Overall Rank: 257th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd
  • Last Game: L 90-68 vs Colorado

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Air Force
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)

9. Idaho State

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 302nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th
  • Last Game: L 82-74 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oregon State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Sacramento State

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-27
  • Overall Rank: 318th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
  • Last Game: L 62-60 vs CSU Fullerton

Next Game

  • Opponent: UCSD
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

