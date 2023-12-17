Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the over/under for the eight Pac-12 bowl season matchups is Oregon State vs. Notre Dame -- for more tips, including parlay possibilities, scroll down.

Best Week 18 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: Boise State +6.5 vs. UCLA

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos

UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos Projected Favorite & Spread: Boise State by 5.5 points

Boise State by 5.5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Oklahoma +2.5 vs. Arizona

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners

Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 6.5 points

Oklahoma by 6.5 points Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Date: December 28

December 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: USC +7 vs. Louisville

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans

Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisville by 2.3 points

Louisville by 2.3 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 27

December 27 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 18 Pac-12 Total Bets

Over 41.5 - Oregon State vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oregon State Beavers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Total: 55.0 points

55.0 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)

Over 54.5 - Cal vs. Texas Tech

Matchup: California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders

California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Total: 60.2 points

60.2 points Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 67 - Liberty vs. Oregon

Matchup: Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks

Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks Projected Total: 61.4 points

61.4 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 1

January 1 TV Channel: ESPN

Week 18 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Washington 13-0 (10-0 Pac-12) 37.7 / 23.6 469.1 / 397.2 Oregon 11-2 (8-2 Pac-12) 44.2 / 17.3 527.4 / 320.3 Arizona 9-3 (7-2 Pac-12) 34.3 / 20.8 453.4 / 340.9 Oregon State 8-4 (5-4 Pac-12) 33.8 / 21.5 426.9 / 339.3 Utah 8-5 (5-4 Pac-12) 23.2 / 19.3 348.4 / 307.2 USC 7-5 (5-4 Pac-12) 41.8 / 34.9 468.4 / 438.8 UCLA 8-5 (4-5 Pac-12) 26.5 / 18.4 426.8 / 301.5 Cal 6-7 (4-5 Pac-12) 30.2 / 32.8 391.7 / 413.5 Washington State 5-7 (2-7 Pac-12) 31.7 / 28.1 421.7 / 389.3 Arizona State 3-9 (2-7 Pac-12) 17.8 / 31.8 321.5 / 396.8 Stanford 3-9 (2-7 Pac-12) 20.6 / 37.7 351.8 / 461.7 Colorado 4-8 (1-8 Pac-12) 28.2 / 34.8 363.6 / 453.3

