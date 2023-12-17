Deandre Ayton plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face the Golden State Warriors at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Ayton, in his most recent action, had seven points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 131-120 loss to the Mavericks.

We're going to examine Ayton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.7 12.9 Rebounds 10.5 10.7 9.3 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 24.9 23.8 PR -- 23.4 22.2



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 9.3% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.1 per contest.

The Trail Blazers rank 26th in possessions per game with 102.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 115.7 points per game, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked team in the league defensively.

Allowing 43.6 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

The Warriors allow 25.1 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 35 27 12 1 0 0 1 11/16/2022 32 14 7 2 0 0 0 10/25/2022 25 16 14 4 0 0 1

