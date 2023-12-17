Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Lane County, Oregon today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
David Douglas High School at Sheldon High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 17
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
