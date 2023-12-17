Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County Today - December 17
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Multnomah County, Oregon today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oregon City High School at Parkrose High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 17
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
