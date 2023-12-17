Sunday's game between the Oregon State Beavers (6-3) and the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) at Gill Coliseum has a projected final score of 81-72 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oregon State squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

The game has no set line.

Oregon State vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Oregon State vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 81, UTSA 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon State (-8.4)

Oregon State (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 153.4

Oregon State's record against the spread so far this season is 3-5-0, and UTSA's is 2-7-0. The Beavers are 6-2-0 and the Roadrunners are 7-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers score 71.7 points per game (256th in college basketball) and allow 70.9 (181st in college basketball) for a +7 scoring differential overall.

The 37.2 rebounds per game Oregon State averages rank 165th in the country, and are 1.6 more than the 35.6 its opponents collect per outing.

Oregon State makes 5.3 three-pointers per game (335th in college basketball), 2.0 fewer than its opponents (7.3). It is shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc (345th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.6%.

The Beavers average 89.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (286th in college basketball), and allow 88.4 points per 100 possessions (156th in college basketball).

Oregon State has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (309th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.8 (125th in college basketball).

