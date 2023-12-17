How to Watch Oregon State vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:21 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon State vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Oregon State Stats Insights
- The Beavers make 43% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- In games Oregon State shoots higher than 42.9% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Beavers are the 163rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 30th.
- The Beavers score 9.5 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Roadrunners allow (81.2).
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Oregon State performed better in home games last season, scoring 64.4 points per game, compared to 56.2 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Beavers played better at home last season, surrendering 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.2 on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Oregon State fared worse when playing at home last season, making 5.5 treys per game with a 30% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 per game with a 35.5% percentage away from home.
Oregon State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|UC Davis
|W 71-59
|Gill Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 70-63
|Gill Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 74-71
|Gill Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/28/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Gill Coliseum
