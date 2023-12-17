The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

TV: Pac-12 Networks

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Oregon State Stats Insights

The Beavers make 43% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

In games Oregon State shoots higher than 42.9% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Beavers are the 163rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 30th.

The Beavers score 9.5 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Roadrunners allow (81.2).

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Oregon State performed better in home games last season, scoring 64.4 points per game, compared to 56.2 per game in road games.

Defensively the Beavers played better at home last season, surrendering 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.2 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Oregon State fared worse when playing at home last season, making 5.5 treys per game with a 30% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 per game with a 35.5% percentage away from home.

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule